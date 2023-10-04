iCarly season 3: Star Nathan Kress reacts to cancellation

Earlier today, the news first came in that iCarly had been canceled after three seasons on Paramount+ — and, of course, after a big cliffhanger.

We will admit that even before the finale aired, we were somewhat worried about the future mostly because of the streaming service’s habit for canceling a number of series as of late. Yet, the news was not official until this morning, and now, we have to wonder whether Carly and Freddie are ever going to get married. Or, who the show would have cast to play Carly’s mom if given the opportunity.

While we’ve yet to hear a number of reactions to the cancellation news, we can at least share something more from Nathan Kress. In a post on Twitter, here is some of what he had to say about the streamer’s decision:

Thank you all for your kindness, love, and undying support for these past 3 seasons. I’m so grateful that we were given an opportunity to bring you this story… and I especially want to thank our amazing crew, writers, and my castmates for the greatest workplace and creative environment I could ask for. I’m so proud of what we accomplished together. Freddie is forever in my heart, and I’m honored that I was able to put that mantle back on, even for just a few more years.

Obviously this stings a bit.. we had a lot of story left to tell, and we were excited to give you guys the ending you deserved. No one wanted this to end on a cliffhanger.

Maybe somehow, someday, we’ll find out how to story ends.

One of the things that honestly stands out from this statement is the praise for the “workplace and creative environment.” We have heard so much over the years about toxic or difficult environments, especially for young actors; to see something different here at least means that the cast can leave the show with great memories.

We are still going to be crossing our fingers for at least a farewell movie someday; however, nothing has been announced as of yet.

