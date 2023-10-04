iCarly revivial canceled at Paramount+; no season 4 coming

After three seasons and an extremely memorable season 3 finale cliffhanger, it looks like the iCarly revival is signing off.

In a report from TVLine, it is noted that the Miranda Cosgrove series has been officially canceled. Here is what a spokesperson for the streaming service had to say to the publication:

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+ … The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”

Is this one of the stranger statements out there? In a lot of ways, sure. We do agree that people were rooting for Carly and Freddie to get together, but how do you say this and acknowledge that the show ended with a massive tease about Carly’s long-discussed mother showing up out of the blue? It was a total shock and now, we don’t have a chance to learn who was going to be cast in that part. This is without even noting that the finale also featured a near-wedding between Carly and Freddie, and we never quite learned if the arrival of the mom was going to keep that from happening.

At the very least, it would have been nice to get a farewell movie or something to tie together loose ends, especially since as a multi-camera comedy, we don’t tend to think that iCarly is as expensive as a lot of other scripted properties are. There was still a chance that they could have brought it back and tried to at least finish off the story.

We suppose that it is always possible that the show is going to be picked up somewhere else for another season but for now, we wouldn’t get super-optimistic about it. Thanks to its behind-the-scenes ownership, it made sense for Paramount+ to keep the show more than it would anyone else to pick it up.

Are you surprised at all that iCarly is canceled after three seasons?

(Photo: Paramount+.)

