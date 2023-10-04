Saturday Night Live: Who is Chloe Troast, new cast member?

Today, NBC finally confirmed that Saturday Night Live will be back next month, and they have officially added Chloe Troast as a new cast member. With that, we will move now into the new, inevitable question: Who is she?

Well, Troast being brought on board follows the tradition of the late-night sketch show the past several years, where the majority of the people they add are relative unknowns to mainstream audiences. The two people we can think of as exceptions, at least in recent years for us, are Pete Davidson and Mikey Day, who had been a part of Wild ‘N Out for a good while. It benefits this show more to “make” stars, given that 1) it can keep up-and-comers around longer typically and 2) it develops that fantastic reputation as a launching pad.

Now, if you are deep into sketch-comedy circles, then you probably know a little bit about Troast already. One of her more notable characters is Pepper Slit, who she has toured as for live appearances in the past. She’s also worked in the past with Please Don’t Destroy, the comedy troupe who have been a part of several Digital segments of SNL over the course of the past year. With this in mind, it’s pretty clear that she’s got some familiarity with folks behind the scenes already — which probably should help with the transition. (If you want to learn even more about Chloe, check out her official Instagram, where she has already confirmed her casting.)

Is there a chance that we see a lot of Chloe in the early going? In theory sure, but don’t create any enormous expectations here. It can be really tough for new cast members to make an impression on this show in the early going, mostly due to the fact that there’s only so much air time and there are so many cast members. Every now and then, you do get some exceptions like a Kate McKinnon — even someone like Sarah Sherman took a little bit of time to find her footing.

Troast is the second Chloe who is a part of the cast now, joining now-show staple Chloe Fineman.

(Photo: NBC.)

