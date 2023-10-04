Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere date: Pete Davidson back

For those hoping to get a Saturday Night Live season 49 premiere date over at NBC, let’s just say we come bearing good news!

According to a report from Deadline, the long-running sketch show is finally going to make its return when we get around to Saturday (go figure), October 14. Not only that, but Pete Davidson will return to the series as host. If you recall, the former cast member and comedian was meant to host the show last May, but the episode was canceled due to the start of the WGA strike. We know that Kieran Culkin and Jennifer Coolidge were also set to host the now-canceled final episodes of season 48, and we hope that there will be more news on them coming back soon.

So what about the SAG-AFTRA strike? Technically, this show can operate during the labor dispute, as it falls under a separate Network Code agreement; even with that being said, the show has received reportedly the blessing of the union to continue forward with the new season. Here is what was said in a statement to the aforementioned publication:

“Our members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking. They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.”

In some other hosting news, Bad Bunny is set to pull double-duty as the emcee and the musical guest on October 21. Ice Spice will be the musical guest for the premiere.

Who is returning to the cast?

We will keep this simple: Everyone. There are no notable cast departures — Cecily Strong left in the middle of last season, so that is really the only significant change in the past 365 days or so. Meanwhile, Chloe Troast has been added as a new featured player, and Sarah Sherman / James Austin Johnson have both been elevated to the main cast.

(Photo: NBC.)

