Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 2 video: Hannah Brown’s arrival

As we get prepared to see Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 2 on ABC tomorrow night, let’s dive further into Hannah Brown. Why is she on the beach? We’re talking here about not only one of the most-popular leads in recent years, but also someone who is actually in a relationship away from the show. (Of course, not all of the contestants may have been aware of the latter when she first turned up.)

If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak peek from the network about Hannah’s arrival, and it is pretty clear just from watching this alone that the show is super-down with the idea of messing around with all of us. They want us to think that Hannah is here to date someone when, in reality, we tend to think that she’s just there to give a date card to someone who deserves it.

Is this whole deal a publicity stunt? Sure, but Bachelor in Paradise has never been above those — or being as ridiculous as possible.

If we were Hannah, what we’d do in this situation is rather simple: Maybe find someone who is struggling to fit in, but does seem genuine in finding someone. Given them the opportunity to have a one-on-one date and see if they can really figure out if there’s a connection on that beach. For some people who are starting to couple up, we don’t think that it is immediately as necessary. The people we always feel the worst for early in these seasons are the ones who are left out — or, at least the ones who are through no real fault of their own.

Hannah is also not the only Bachelor Nation member turning up this season — we know that later on, you will see both Katie Thurston and Charity Lawson. More than likely, they are each turning up in a similar capacity.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 2!

What do you most want to see from Hannah Brown on Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 2?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep comng back — there are more updates coming that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







