Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 2 spoilers: Hannah Brown arrives

As we get ourselves prepared to see Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 2 over on ABC, there are a few things worth noting. What’s a big one? Well, that’s not all that complicated — take the presence of a former lead in Hannah Brown.

We can’t even begin to ponder how much the producers would likely move heaven and earth to get Hannah there for a cameo. She’s one of the most popular alum on social media of the past several years, and her season is widely considered to be one of the most chaotic. We should note, however, that she is not there as a contestant, as she’s actually in a relationship with someone not a part of the franchise. Odds are, she’s bringing to the table some sort of twist.

For a few more details, including the aftermath of Aven’s arrival, check out the full Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 2 synopsis below:

With connections already starting to sizzle, Aven’s highly anticipated arrival is sure to shake things up on the beaches of Paradise. Meanwhile, Eliza finds herself in a situation she knows all too well, and later, the arrival of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown rocks the beach before the first rose ceremony of the season.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

By the end of this episode, we do tend to think that a few more pairings could start to be formalized … but there is also still room for surprises! If this is like any other season of the franchise that we have seen over time, we tend to think that there are still some notable arrivals being saved for later on — just from the vantage point of causing more chaos.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on Bachelor in Paradise, including more insight all about Aven

What do you think Hannah Brown will bring to the table entering Bachelor in Paradise season 9 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates coming up soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







