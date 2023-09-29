Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 2 spoilers: After Aven’s arrival…

As we do get prepared for Bachelor in Paradise 9 episode 2 on ABC next week, doesn’t it seem like Aven will be center stage? It is hard to imagine anything otherwise!

After all, let’s start things off here by framing them in the following terms: He arrived at the tail end of the premiere and because of that, he will be labeled as one of the hot commodities on the beach. If you are one of the other guys competing at the moment, that may put you in a rather difficult spot. After all, you want to be viewed as someone who is a serious contender, and you may have feelings for someone who could end up getting into a date with him. (For now, it does feel like Kylee is going to be a focal point in a lot of stuff early on.)

While the aftermath of Aven’s arrival may be center stage for the immediate future, it is also important to remember this: There is a lot of other stuff coming later this season at the same exact time! That includes getting a chance to see several former leads including Charity Lawson, Hannah Brown, and Katie Thurston come back for what is going to be some sort of silly twist.

Is there anything to read into this? Hardly. Charity is with Dotun and her future seems stable right now. Meanwhile, Hannah is in a relationship with someone outside of Bachelor Nation and Katie is appearing on FBoy Island this fall. At least with her, producers are going to make the most out of the opportunity to play out the end of her relationship with Blake, which really should not be that much of a surprise to anyone out there. (They aren’t getting back together — don’t even imagine that.)

We’re not sure that Bachelor in Paradise will do that much this season that surprises you, but that also is probably not the point here. Instead, this show is just about being silly and giving you a number of ridiculous moments. We still pretty confident that it is going to do just that.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

