Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere: What you should know

Can you believe that the Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere is just under 24 hours away? We’ve waited for so long to see these swashbuckling pirates again, and it is totally a thrill to see that they are right around the corner.

Now that we’ve said that, we do think it is fair to also talk a little bit more about when you can actually watch, and what you are going to see tonight.

First things first, remember that Thursday at 3:00 a.m. Eastern time (12:00 a.m. Pacific), the first three episodes of Our Flag Means Death season 2 are going to be available! (Sometimes, shows do launch earlier, and it is also possible that Max does this — we just wouldn’t bank on it.)

Anyway, these first few installments are a tremendous opportunity to dive more into Stede Bonnet and Blackbeard’s story, so let’s go ahead and hope that the producers are holding nothing back. there will be humor, but we also tend to assume there will be some emotional moments aplenty, as well.

Story-wise, the premiere synopsis serves as a better way to set the stage:

Stede reunites with his crew and sets off in search of Blackbeard and the Revenge; Jim does their best to escape their captors.

Now, will Stede find Blackbeard in the early going? We know that he loves him dearly, but this is not going to be some sort of easy journey here. Instead, go ahead and brace yourselves for some hardship along the way.

Without giving anything major away, we will say this after having watched the first three episodes: They are going to be a delight for anyone who loved season 1. If you haven’t gone on the high seas with these characters yet, what are you waiting for?

What do you most want to see moving into the Our Flag Means Death season 2 premiere?

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

