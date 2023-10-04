Quantum Leap season 2: Who is Melissa Roxburgh playing?

As we prepare ourselves for the Quantum Leap season 2 premiere on NBC tonight, there is a big guest star in Manifest actress Melissa Roxburgh. Isn’t it nice that, just a few months after that show concluded on Netflix, that we can see her in something else? Ironically, it is a show that airs on her hit drama’s previous network.

So who exactly is she playing? Let’s just say that, similar to many other past guest stars, she is playing a part here that is pretty integral to Ben Song’s journey.

Back at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, it was first confirmed that Melissa would be playing some sort of air-force operative back in Russia during the 1970’s. She is not the only guest star you are going to be seeing here, and her character’s name is Lt. Ellen Grier. We don’t expect this to be any more than a one-episode gig, mostly because that is the case with the vast majority of guest stars who you tend to get on this show.

In general, we already know what most of the objectives for the series are going to be entering the new season, so we don’t anticipate too many surprises there — Ben is still out there looking for a way back home, and we anticipate that a number of different twists and turns are going to pop up along the way. It feels guaranteed that there will be story-of-the-week elements, but what is the larger narrative going to be?

For now, there is a real mystery there — as we wait to see some of that, let’s just hope that Roxburgh is just helping to set the table for a lot of other fantastic reveals coming the rest of the way.

