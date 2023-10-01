Quantum Leap season 2 video: Want a brief refresher?

As many of you more than likely know at this point, the Quantum Leap season 2 premiere is coming to NBC in a matter of days. So what can we say leading up to it?

Well, for starters, the most important thing to note here is that for Ben Song, the struggle is just as real as it has been for quite some time. He has done everything in his power to get back to Addison and his friends and yet, he still finds himself leaping through time. There is no clear indicator as to when things are going to change, but we certainly hope that it happens at some point — even just a brief reprieve is better than no reprieve at all.

So do you want to reflect on a few important season 1 events before the start of the new season? Then we advise you to check out Syfy Wire now, since that gives you a pretty good recap of everything that transpired over the course of the first go-around. While there are no big revelations in here, this is your reminder that often, you don’t really need that! Instead, you just need to be able to prepare emotionally for a season full of adventure and also some surprises.

Just in case you didn’t see the synopsis yet for the Quantum Leap premiere, it at least indicates to you what the premiere story is going to look like:

10/04/2023 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Instead of leaping home as expected, Ben finds himself in 1978 aboard a top-secret military flight, transporting mysterious cargo. When the flight comes under attack, the plot deepens as Ben and the crew discover the sobering truth behind their mission. TV-PG

We know that this show has a ton of procedural elements but, of course, we do think a few long-term reveals are going to be placed in here also.

