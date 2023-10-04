Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS, October 4, 2023?

Is Big Brother 25 new tonight on CBS? We want nothing more, of course, than seeing some more humor from the house. However, that doesn’t mean that we are going to be getting it in the relatively near future.

Without further ado, let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way right now: There is no installment tonight. Beyond just that, there hasn’t been another episode on Wednesday night for the next several weeks.

So what is the reasoning for this? Well, the answer is rather simple here: For the remainder of the show, the Wednesday Big Brother 25 episode is going to air on Tuesdays. Meanwhile, the network is doing the one-two punch of Survivor and The Amazing Race as 90-minute blocks. We know that in theory, all three shows could have been one-hour episodes on the same night, but CBS is desperate in order to fill their schedule out in the midst of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

While we know the change will take some getting used to, it’s really not going to impact the product that you see on-screen. It also has no real bearing on the future of the franchise. We do know that eventually, there will be some sort of news on a season 26, and there have been rumors of some sort of winter season to keep the lineup packed until scripted stuff returns potentially in February or March. We’ll wait and see on some of that.

In the end, just know that the show is going to have a hard time topping the utter hilarity that we got with Felicia during that Veto competition when she went out the wrong door.

