Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere date hopes

With the recent renewal in mind, let’s go ahead and raise the question: When will Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere? Is there a lot to look forward to here?

Well, the first thing that we should really note here is that the writers’ room is actually back to work already, which may be somewhat of a surprise given 1) the fact that the finale just aired and 2) the WGA strike has only been over for about a week now. The SAG-AFTRA strike is not done yet and as a result of that, we are still waiting for a fair deal there. Filming can’t begin until one is struck, but it is also going to take some time for some scripts to be ready.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

For the time being, here is some of what we can say — the fourth season of Only Murders in the Building will hopefully start filming in either the winter or spring of next year, and that could open the door for a premiere later in 2024. This show, because of its short episodes and only doing ten of them a season, doesn’t take a long time to film. Also, there aren’t a ton of special effects that need to be edited in after the fact. There is no reason to think that we will be waiting until 2025 to see Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez back.

Compared to some other series on TV, this one is rather fortunate in that the strikes have happened largely at a time when it would be on hiatus anyway. Perhaps the writers’ room would have started earlier, but we are happy that a fair deal was reached and now, these talented people can be paid fairly for their work.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Only Murders in the Building season 4 — who could return?

When do you think we are going to see Only Murders in the Building season 4 premiere on Hulu?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







