Only Murders in the Building season 4: Will Meryl Streep return?

Is there an actual chance that we are going to see Meryl Streep over the course of Only Murders in the Building season 4?

On paper, we understand that the idea of this feels rather silly, given that she is SUCH an enormous star and by virtue of that, it would be easy to just assume that she would not be available for some sort of extended period of time. However, it also feels like she really enjoyed being around the cast and crew in New York, and Loretta proved to be a great character. While we personally don’t think she would have a season-long arc again, we do hope that the chance is there to at least get her for an episode or two.

After all, in a new interview with TVLine, showrunner John Hoffman indicates that there is definitely a desire for more Meryl, and the actress herself may be interested in doing more:

I have to share my Instagram post that I typically post to tee up the week’s episode. It became a thing I started doing, and there’s a photo that we have of Meryl at her wrap for Season 3. She’s saying the most lovely things to our beautiful crew about the time she had, and she has her arms up and says, “I can’t wait for Season 4!” It was this very delightful gesture, and we were like, “What?!” I mean, we would love it. Both Meryl and Jesse, and everyone we have on the show, have very fruitful work lives. Nothing would make me happier, so yes, that is a wish I have for them because of what they created.

You can’t predict that chemistry, and you feel a certain thing. With those characters, they were certainly suspects right from the get in many ways for people. In the case of Tobert, I liked the idea that there was a genuine, authentic expression from him, and it was toward Mabel. That felt new, to a certain degree. She had a history with Oscar in Season 1, and things were very complicated with Alice in Season 2, and now there’s some purity with Tobert in Season 3. I liked the twist of that. It’s a softer twist, but that was the choice there, and I loved watching people go, “It’s gotta be him! It’s gotta be him!”

Of course, it could be months before anything is finalized, and we certainly imagine that shooting schedules are also going to dictate this to a certain degree. It is probably hard to construct those fully until we get to the SAG-AFTRA strike, but there is nothing that we want more than getting some closure there and at that point, we will have a much easier chance of seeing what the future could hold.

For the time being, can we just rejoice knowing that Only Murders in the Building is coming back? At least Hulu did not make us wait on that…

Do you want to see more Meryl Streep moving into Only Murders in the Building season 4 on Hulu?

