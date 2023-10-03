Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale: Charles, Sazz theory

Following last night’s Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale, we do think that there’s a big question about Charles. Was he meant to be the victim at the end of the episode?

We don’t necessarily think that it is that crazy a thought to consider the events of this episode and believe that this is the case. Remember that his longtime stunt double Sazz Pataki was shot in his apartment, the room was dimly lit, and the shooter was reasonably far away. It feels fair to say that Steve Martin’s character is the one that should have been killed.

So what does showrunner John Hoffman have to say about all of this? Speaking to Deadline, he indicates that for the time being, we are meant to be pondering this stuff over after what we saw on-screen:

Well, [whether Charles was meant to be the victim is] the question of the day. That’s what excited me in many ways because it brought up many questions, that we could explore in a new season. It feels like what we hope to do always which is sort of shift the narrative in a way that feels particularly potent and personal—and it felt a bit fresh. That’s a very dangerous question to ask.

If Charles was the target, the door is open for the show to explore more of his backstory, and perhaps a part of his life that is separate from what everyone knows about. We know already that he was not always the best person in the past during Brazzos, and he could have some skeletons in his closet. All se can say is that prior to her death, Sazz wanted to talk with Charles about something a little bit sensitive. You can therefore argue that if she was the intended victim, she was meant to die before the truth could be said.

Related – Did you know that an Only Murders in the Building season 4 has already been ordered?

What do you think — was Charles meant to be the target in the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale?

(Photo: Hulu.)

