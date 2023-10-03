Only Murders in the Building renewed for season 4 at Hulu

Just in case you wanted more confirmation that more Only Murders in the Building is coming to Hulu, we’ve got it!

Today, the folks over at the streaming service confirmed that another batch of episodes are coming — they have not said too much about what’s coming up, but just the confirmation of that alone should be satisfying to a lot of people out there. Specifics, like a formal episode count or premiere date, should be available down the road.

While we’ve had our concerns that season 3 could be the final one given the stars’ busy schedules, the finale absolutely set the stage for more with (spoiler alert!) the death of Sazz Pataki in the closing minutes. What makes this particular death more shocking is that Charles may have very well been the intended victim. If you think back to the start of the series, there has been a long-running joke about the idea that these two characters look rather similar.

As for what’s ahead for some other characters, we know that Loretta (Meryl Streep) is getting a chance for a lot of new career opportunities following the success of Death Rattle Dazzle. At the same time, we also have Tobert (Jesse Williams) getting a chance to do something on the West Coast. This does open the opportunity to expand the story a little bit, but how exactly that happens still remains to be seen.

Given the WGA strike, we have a hard time believing that any work on the story has been done so far — but there’s plenty of time to get that together if the goal here is to start production on the new season at some point in 2024.

(Photo: Hulu.)

