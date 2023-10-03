Is Meryl Streep leaving Only Murders in the Building after finale?

Is Meryl Streep going to be exiting stage left following the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale on Hulu? We do think that most people, ourselves included, thought from the start that this was going to be a one-season gig. It was hard to have further expectations!

Yet, you can argue that following the way in which the story concluded tonight, there is a way for Loretta to stick around in some capacity.

After all, after the success of opening night, the character realizes that she has some other opportunities she can take out in Los Angeles. She’s not sure if she wants to leave, though, given that she loves Oliver and seems to really enjoy playing the part on the big stage.

Now, given Streep’s enormous star-power, it is hard to imagine her having as big a role in season 4 as she did season 3. Is it possible for her to make a guest spot or two? We could see that, just as we could see something similar for Jesse Williams as Tobert, who has a job opportunity out in Los Angeles that he is set to take. He invited Mabel to join him, but she wants to “un-stick” the problems in her life by staying in the city. She doesn’t believe that leaving will be much of a help.

Even if we don’t see Streep or Williams again next season, can we at least say that they brought a lot to the story here? What a fantastic way to use the two and in general, season 3 of the show was a delight — and, in the end, so much better than what we got over the course of the season 2 finale.

