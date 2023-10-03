Only Murders in the Building season 4: Is it renewed, canceled?

Following the season 3 finale overnight at Hulu, do we have some official news yet on an Only Murders in the Building season 4 renewal? Or, is the season 3 finale the end?

There are, of course, a handful of important things to note about where things stand at present with the series, but the most important thing to start with is the following: Technically, nothing has been settled on the future of the Steve Martin – Martin Short – Selena Gomez comedy. We don’t think that it is some jaw-dropper that we are probably going to get more of it. This show is enormously popular, has a great cast, and it feels like it could go on as long as everyone wants it to.

If we were to make some sort of semi-bold prediction as of right now, it would be that a renewal is going to be announced at some point over the next few weeks. With the WGA strike now over, this does open the door for the entire creative team to get back to work on crafting new episodes. The SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing, but we certainly hope that there is going to be some sort of resolution on that by the end of the year. If that happens, then we tend to think we’re much more equipped to see filming start up at some point in the first few episodes of next year. That would allow for a late summer/early fall premiere date for season 4.

Could season 4 be the final one?

At the moment, we would file that under “too early to tell,” as there is not enough information out there. Just know that this is not the sort of series that is poised to be on the air forever.

