Only Murders in the Building season 4: What has been planned?

As so many of you more than likely know at this point, the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale is coming in just over 24 hours! We have to wait and see what the future is going to hold here, and if the show is going to set up a season 4.

To go along with this, we also (quite surprisingly) have to wonder if a season 4 is even happening at this particular moment. Who thought we would be here when it comes to that?

For whatever reason, the folks over at Hulu have decided to keep the long-term future of the show under wraps entering the season 3 finale. We tend to think that this is a formality, but who wants to say anything is 100% a given? It is better to just kick back and see where the journey goes here.

Now, if we were to ponder a little bit more about what’s happening when it comes to the producers behind the scenes, we imagine that they came up with a halfway-decent idea of what they wanted a potential season 4 to look like long before the season 3 finale. Remember that they would’ve known in advance if they wanted there to be a season 4, especially since Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez are all super-involved behind the scenes.

With the WGA strike now over, we do think that the creative team does have a better chance to start plotting what they want the next chapter to look like, even if there is no confirmation as to when the SAG-AGTRA strike will be over.

If there is some good news…

Let’s just say it’s this: If the writers start work soon and the actors’ strike ends before the end of the year, production on a potential season 4 could kick off over the course of the winter. That could keep Only Murders in the Building around late summer / early fall in terms of a premiere window.

(Photo: Hulu.)

