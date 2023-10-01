Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale: Loretta, Oliver’s future

As we look toward the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale in less than 48 hours, let’s go beyond the mystery. We’ve loved getting to see Meryl Streep as Loretta over the course of the season, but there is another question worth wondering here. Is she going to have a future with Oliver Putnam?

Through most of the season, we’ve watched this relationship build up, and we’re now at this tricky spot where we know she’s not guilty of killing Ben Glenroy. Yet, will Oliver and the trio be able to prove it and free her from police custody? That’s another thing altogether, and then there is the question about whether or not we’re going to see her beyond this finale and into season 4.

One important factor to consider here is that technically, as of right now there is no official renewal for a season 4. We may be very much hopeful, but it also seems rather reckless to just sit here and assume that anything is guaranteed just because we want it to be. Figuring that out is the first order of business and beyond that, the show can focus a little bit more on the issue of what is happening in terms of Loretta long-term.

We would love to see more of Streep here and there in the future, even if it is just an episode or two. However, we do recognize that we’re talking about a legendary actress with a very-much busy schedule, and that is why we are so concerned that the season 3 finale is going to be it. As a result of this, we are being fairly cautious entering the finale and keeping a lot of our possibilities open. Anything else feels reckless!

