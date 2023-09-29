Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 10: Arconia reveals

In just a matter of days we’re going to see Only Murders in the Building season 3 episode 10 arrive on Hulu and honestly, we could not be more ready for it.

After all, consider for a moment here what the finale has to resolve. We have to learn who killed Ben Glenroy not only once, but possibly twice. Sure, Paul Rudd’s character did not necessarily die the first time, but it was close. We do tend to believe that Donna was responsible but even still, there really isn’t that much confirmation that she did it the second go-around.

With this in mind, let’s turn things over to the big issue for now: Learning who actually did the deed at the Arconia. It is easy to assume that the producer just shoved him down the elevator shaft to finish the job but at the same time, we can’t say that for sure! There is no confirmation on the subject and until there is, we do still have no real choice here but to sit back and wonder. Did someone like Tobert do it? Or, did Cliff finish the job for his mom? Given his clear and obvious issues with stress it feels in one way unlikely, but how can anyone say something like this with the utmost confidence at the moment? A big part of the fun really lies within the mystery that we are currently getting at present.

We just hope that over the course of the Only Murders in the Building finale, there is real time put into figuring out this part of the mystery. The last thing we want is for it to fall flat or feel a little bit unsatisfying in comparison to the rest of the story.

