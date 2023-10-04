The Voice 24: Ms. Monét, background artist, rocks ‘Higher Love’

If you were looking for an inspirational story on The Voice 24, we think that you’ve got it now courtesy of Ms. Monét! She’s someone who has spent most of her life doing background work for a lot of other artists, whether it be a Tim McGraw or Queen Latifah. She’s basically done every genre of music and she’s really talented and versatile.

Also, we’re really glad that she got a couple of people to turn after a really inspired take on “Higher Love” — both Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire feel perfect for her in a way, as they have both been in the industry for a long time and they know a thing or two about building a brand. This is where they can help her out down the road.

So who did she choose? We think that she did make a smart choice here with Reba since we do think there’s a lot musical respect, plus a surprisingly large amount of musical crossover. Ms. Monet has done country in the past and by virtue of that, she can apply some of those musical tendencies to her own style.

We’ll have to wait and see what happens here moving into the next round but for the time being, we can at least celebrate the fact that there is a 50-year old singer killing it as a major part of this competition. She’s an inspiration to everyone to not give up, and that is one of the things that The Voice has done a really good job at over the years.

Now, we just have to wait and see what the future holds in the battle rounds!

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

