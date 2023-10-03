The Voice 24: Rudi (from Listen to Your Heart!) auditions!

At the end of tonight’s The Voice 24 blind auditions, we knew we would get something great — and courtesy of an artist named Rudi.

If there is one thing that makes her special beyond just her singing voice, it’s what we have seen from her in the past! She was previously a part of the Bachelor spin-off show Listen to Your Heart, which was not actually referenced at all in her opening package. Instead, we learned that her entire family runs a paint and body shop, and that her family did everything that they could in order to make her a star.

Because of Rudi’s prior reality TV history, we actually knew that she was going to be great before she even stepped on stage. Of course, it also meant that we had high expectations for whatever she was going to perform in front of the coaches!

Rudi chose to perform the showstopping track “You Don’t Own Me” and with that, we knew that she was going to kill this. She’s got a big voice and because of that, she was able to really knock some of the big notes out of the park. She’s also got great stage presence! Gwen Stefani was the first coach to turn around and as the song went along, she was eventually joined by the rest of the panel once she showed off some more of her range. (Niall Horan actually blocked John Legend as revenge for what happened previously.)

Who did she choose?

We aren’t altogether shocked that she went with Gwen, given the fact that she seemed to be a fan of her and, beyond like that, it feels like they have similar musical wavelengths.

With Rudi’s audition done, now we have to wait for more auditions … but isn’t this season off to a good start?

What did you think about Rudi’s audition on The Voice 24?

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

