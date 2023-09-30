The Voice 24 audition: Chechi Sarai delivers stunning high notes!

Before we get to Monday night’s The Voice 24 audition show, why not show more of what Chechi Sarai can do as a singer? A new sneak preview has surfaced for this episode, and it serves to better answer one big question — just how expansive is her range?

First and foremost, we’ll admit that we had super-high hopes the moment that we saw she was auditioning to “Lovin’ You,” a song famous for its run in the whistler register. These are really hard notes to nail for anyone, but in her blind audition, Chechi actually nails it!

If you head over here, you can see the full audition in front of the coaches — it is probably not much of a shock that Niall Horan, Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani all turn around for her! Hearing a song like this is really evidence that she is one of those singers that can do almost anything and if you want people with tons of potential on your team, isn’t this the sort of exact person you want? It sure feels like it.

Now, the question just comes down to who Sarai will actually choose to be her coach. We’re not sure any of these four have this sort of vocal range, but they can help her with song choice, performance quality, or even marketing herself after the fact. We think that John or Niall make the most sense on the surface if her goal is to do more intimate ballads long-term, but really, she feels like the sort of person who will work really hard no matter who she is with! We can see Reba being someone who would see her as a way to win her first season, and that is a pretty strong pitch!

(Personally, though, we do think John actually had the best feedback related to what she actually did in the song.)

Who do you think that Chechi Sarai should pick as her coach moving into The Voice season 24?

