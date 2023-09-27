The Voice 24: Jenna Marquis auditions to ‘Teenage Dirtbag’

Tonight, we had a chance to see a pretty notable audition on The Voice courtesy of Jenna Marquis. Is she a favorite already? We do think that she’s got a chance already!

In some ways, you can argue that this could really be the season of Gwen Stefani given that she may pick up some of that strong voting power that Blake Shelton fans gave him for many years. She’s already assembling a team of pretty unique artists, and you can certainly argue that Jenna is one of them given that she could alternate between rock and pop without too much trouble. After all, she came out and performed the Wheatus hit “Teenage Dirtbag,” which we do have to say is a pretty unique song to hit the stage with. This is certainly not one that we anticipated seeing in advance. Isn’t it fun to see someone coming out to perform a song in this genre that is more than a couple of decades in?

Ironically, Wheatus was big back during some of the earlier days of No Doubt, the band that obviously allowed Stefani to skyrocket to stardom.

Of course, from here on out we do tend to think that a lot of Jenna’s path on the show is going to be based on collaboration. She and Gwen have to find a way together to figure out some of the right songs to do, and also how to stand out from the pack. If she continues to choose songs like this and step somewhat outside the box, we do tend to think that she is going to be fine. For now, let’s just cross our fingers, hope for the best, and remember there are a lot of other people this season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

