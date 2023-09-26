The Voice video: Ephraim Owens’ ‘Beneath Your Beautiful’ audition

As you get prepared for tonight’s new The Voice episode, do you want to see what Ephraim Owens is bringing to the table? He may have one of our favorite auditions so far in season 24, and we are pretty darn curious to eventually learn who he is going to end up choosing as his coach.

Before we do anything else, let’s praise Owens for his song choice in “Beneath Your Beautiful.” This is a challenging song given that there is a lot of passion and emotion that goes into it, and you could see him do everything that he could to sell it on the stage. This is someone who is confident in what they are doing, and that’s nice to see on a show like this! Watching even a talented person sing nervously is not an altogether easy thing to do the vast majority of the time.

You can watch the full audition over here, and we can’t say that we are altogether shocked that this ends up being a four-chair turn that works in his favor. This is also a situation where there is no clear favorite for who he will pick. Even though he is clearly a John Legend fan, his wife loves Reba McEntire and it feels like, in general, both Gwen Stefani and Niall Horan make strong pitches. If his musical lane is actually similar to his audition, Niall makes a good bit of sense for him.

Ultimately, the preview of course does not show who Ephraim is going to choose; you will have to wait until tonight’s episode airs for that. Just remember that you are going to have a chance to see more here, and the two-night format could be valuable for NBC especially as they go through the fall with more limitations when it comes to programming.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now when it comes to The Voice

What do you think about Ephraim Owens’ “Beneath Your Beautiful” audition on The Voice?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates you do not want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







