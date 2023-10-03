Only Murders in the Building season 4 writers’ room opening soon!

Earlier today the news was announced that an Only Murders in the Building season 4 is coming to Hulu, and we have something more to say about it now — you aren’t going to have to wait long to see the writers back at work!

Due to the WGA strike concluding a week ago, there are now opportunities for talented creatives to get back to doing what they love, and with a fair deal now in tow. This particular show was a little fortunate when it comes to timing, as the writers’ room may not be delayed as much as some others that are out there.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner John Hoffman confirms that the writing process is going to kick off in just a matter of days, and there are already a lot of ideas being considered following that Sazz-centric cliffhanger we just got:

… There are challenges to making television shows. Before we get going in the writers’ room — we start back up Monday [Oct. 9] — I have this big wishlist, and I wind up picking a couple of those [wishes] and seeing if we can make those happen. It’s a big show, and so we can hold ourselves to certain things, or touch on certain things.

One of the biggest challenges, or at least we would assume, is working to incorporate guest stars when you do not know the state of the SAG-AFTRA strike. Now, we know talks are ongoing with the actors’ union and the AMPTP, and there is a chance that there could even be a resolution by next week. If that happens, we are in a spot where everything can be plotted out a little bit easier. There is now start of production date for the new season, but we hope that it comes at some point by the end of the winter. That would, at least in theory, make a late summer / fall 2024 premiere date possible.

Related – Could Scott Bakula appear in a potential Only Murders in the Building season 4?

What are you most hoping to see at this point when it comes to Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







