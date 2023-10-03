Only Murders in the Building season 4: Could Scott Bakula appear?

Is Only Murders in the Building season 4 going to bring some big-name guest stars, and could Scott Bakula actually be on the list? Let’s just say that the Hulu series has done a good job already of referencing him here and there.

While none of this means that the Quantum Leap / NCIS: New Orleans alum will turn up in the next season, we certainly think there’s a case for it. Also, so long as he doesn’t have a major TV gig elsewhere, we do tend to think that he will be available.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion!

So what does one of the show’s own producers have to say right now on the possibility? Well, as it turns out, showrunner John Hoffman actually has a history with the actor already! Here is what he had to say on the subject to Deadline:

I love Scott Bakula; we worked together on HBO’s Looking. He’s such a great guy. I haven’t spoken to him about all of this. He’s everywhere this season. But more importantly, where’s Jeff Bakula?

Remember that in addition to this possibility, there are certainly people from the third season who could come back. While we’re not sure that we foresee either Meryl Streep or Jesse Williams coming on and playing a significant role in season 4, it wouldn’t be a shock if we saw them back in some form — even if it is an episode or two and that’s it.

The biggest mystery

For now, that remains pretty simple: Trying to figure out who killed Jane Lynch’s character of Sazz Pataki. We do tend to think that we will see more of her in flashbacks, similar in a way to what we saw back with Bunny in season 2 and then Ben in season 3. Also, who knows who else could be stopping by?

For now, we’re just happy that we know already that an Only Murders in the Building season 4 is happening — it does make things easier.

Related – Go ahead and get some more thoughts right now on the Only Murders in the Building finale

Do you want to see Scott Bakula appear during Only Murders in the Building season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







