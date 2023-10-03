We knew entering the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale that there would be some pretty darn news about Ben. Was Donna really the person responsible for his death?

Well, here’s the funny thing — pretty early on in the episode, Donna made it clear that she was responsible for what happened to Paul Rudd’s character. Or, at least this is what happened during opening night of Death Rattle. She claimed that she didn’t want to kill him; she just didn’t want to knock him out since she knew that this was going to be a bomb.

Well, here is the thing: Donna claimed that she didn’t push Ben at the Arconia. That is, until the trio presented the lipstick stain on the handkerchief that matched what she commonly wore. This would be proof that it was her who did it … were it not for the kiss ritual that Mabel saw Donna and Cliff do early in the episode. Yes, it is weird … but it is also proof that he could be the killer and that his mother (who also has cancer) is trying to protect him for his first musical.

So why did Cliff do it?

Was there some sort of motive for him to actually do it at the end of the day? That was the thing that didn’t make a whole lot of sense at the end of the day.

Well, here is the thing: Cliff did it in order to protect his mother. Ben confronted him about the cookie, since he thought he was responsible. The two end up getting in a physical confrontation and as a result of that, Ben eventually found himself dead. This at least was satisfying, and certainly better than the theory that he killed Ben stress-dancer.

What did you think about the events of the Only Murders in the Building season 3 finale?

