Gen V season 1 episode 4 promo: Another bloody mess?

As you prepare to see Gen V season 1 episode 4 on Prime Video a little later this week, do you want another preview for what is ahead?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see courtesy of the show’s official Twitter a short look at some of the stuff coming — in particular, the aftermath of Emma’s infiltration back on this past episode. The good news is that she is still alive, not that this comes as some sort of enormous jaw-dropping surprise. Of course, it does remain to be seen how exactly she got out of that predicament.

The mystery at the heart of this show definitely remains the same as it was in the premiere — what’s happening at the Woods? What sort of impact does this have on the rest of Godolkin? These are the things that clearly, the producers want you to at least be thinking about for the next stretch of time and understandably so.

Beyond the mystery that is going on there and with Sam, we have to also consider how Marie is going to continue to move forward at “God U.” Her exploits back in the premiere have turned her almost into a cult hero overnight, and there are good and bad things that come with that. The obvious positive to her situation is that she can probably have more access to whatever classes and/or resources she wants, and we’re sure that she is going to view that as a major positive. However, at the same time one of the trade-offs here is that she’s going to deal with a lot of attention and fame.

Is she going to be able to handle that? We may not know the full answer for a little while here, so be prepared…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

