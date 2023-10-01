Gen V season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Tek Knight is coming!

As we get ourselves prepared to see Gen V season 1 episode 4 on Prime Video next week, there is only one thing we need to say to sell it: Tek Knight! The character, originally a part of The Boys comic series, is going to be making his long-awaited debut.

So what will he bring to the table here? We don’t want to say too much, especially since there’s always a chance he will be rather different from his source-material counterpart. Even though he has been mentioned before on The Boys, it is obviously a rather different situation to see him in the flesh.

In confirming the character’s appearance in a post on Twitter, here is what the show’s official account had to say:

Next week’s episode should be way less crazy. We’ve heard nothing but wholesome things about Tek Knight!!!

Beyond just Tek Knight…

Well, we know that there is a pretty big cliffhanger that needs to be resolved here! Remember that at the end of episode 3, we saw the Little Cricket – Sam situation escalate in a fairly bloody way. Because of that, we’re experiencing something that could be life-or-death for both of these characters. We have certainly seen already that Gen V is the sort of series that doesn’t mind taking big risks when it comes to the story, but killing off another character or two so soon? Well, that’d be a hard thing to digest.

Personally, we think the show really needs Sam alive at this point in order to better address what happens in the Woods, given that we do think that this is one of the big mysteries that we’ve had a chance to see for the majority of the season so far.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

