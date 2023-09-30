Gen V season 1 episode 4 spoilers: A great escape?

As we prepare to see Gen V season 1 episode 4 over on Apple TV+ next week, what is the #1 story going to look like?

Well, let’s start off by making one thing pretty darn clear: There is a natural amount of curiosity around it based on what we’ve seen already. For Marie, a lot of the narrative will be around the pressure that comes with being a highly-regarded student at Godolkin University. Despite the fact that she’s a relative unknown and a freshman, she is surging up the rankings! Yet, is she really feeling like herself? There is a lot that she has to tackle and think about over the next little while, and we do feel as though a lot of stuff is going to end up weighing on her as a result.

Meanwhile, for Little Cricket and Sam, the story is very-much different as they look to escape at just about any cost. The situation that these two are in right now is both pretty different and also rather dire. There is no real hiding at least for Sam, so are they going to kill their way out of The Woods? Or, are we in a spot where we’re going to see them stuck there and in need of rescue themselves?

The hardest thing to probably accept at the moment entering episode 4 is the rather simple fact that when this one is over, we well already be at the halfway point of the season. This is always the problem with the greater universe around The Boys — the seasons are so short! Even if there tends to be a lot of great content crammed in to a short period of time, that doesn’t make things all that easier.

Rest assured, though, that there is probably going to be another shocking ending at the end of episode 4 that sets the stage for what is next.

Related – Be sure to get some more on the end of season 1 episode 3

Where do you think things are going entering Gen V season 1 episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







