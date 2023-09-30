Gen V season 1 episode 3: Little Cricket’s bloody mess

At the end of Gen V season 1 episode 3, it felt pretty clear that the producers had put their stamp on what this show would be. Is it a little bit more serious than what we’ve seen from The Boys over the years? It feels fair to say that, but the final scene with Sam, Cricket, and the guard certainly feels like it’s going to set the stage for what lies ahead.

Is there a bond that has been formed between Little Cricket and Luke’s brother? You can easily argue that given that she spoke to him on a real human level. Despite being a fraction of his size, she related to him in a way that other people haven’t. Then, she also literally took out one of the guards in the woods from the inside out. We knew that we were going to be getting some gross moments throughout the season, but her covered in blood at the end of the episode? That counts.

Also, after what we saw there, we have a hard time thinking that anything is going to be the same moving forward. Sam can’t stay in the woods anymore. Heck, it remains to be seen if these two are going to be able to get out alive! Sure, Cricket can just stay hidden, but it’s not that easy for Sam in this situation.

Sure, we are left with questions aplenty now as to whether Andre could help or if there is any light at the end of the horizon for these people … but we also tend to think that this is what the show wants right now.

Also, we want to know who the next professor is going to be at Crimefighting now that Brink is dead!

