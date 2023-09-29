Gen V season 1 episode 4 return date: What lies ahead?

Following what you see tonight on Prime Video, want to know a little bit more about Gen V season 1 episode 4? We don’t blame you, and are more than happy to help!

First and foremost, though, let’s start off with a reminder that after getting the first three episodes all at once today, you are going to be waiting a little while to see what lies ahead. In one week’s time (think late Thursday / early Friday) you will have a chance to see the next installment, and you will get one a week the rest of the way. The plan is for there to be eight episodes throughout the first season, and there could be some exciting stuff from top to bottom.

So what lies ahead in episode 4 in particular? We suppose the real question here pertains to several characters as they try to figure out the truth about “The Woods.” After all, this was presented as a central story back in the initial trailer for what’s next, and we expect it to stay that way over time.

As for Marie…

Well, she seems to be the main character and because of that, we are curious to see how her story will be both similar and different to what we saw on The Boys, especially since that show proved to be such a major success story over the course of time. This series may not be as silly and over-the-top right now, but what happens when the fame starts to go to certain characters’ heads? Let’s just say that there is a lot of great stuff that we’re going to be looking forward to through the rest of this, and here’s hoping for a season 2 at the same time.

