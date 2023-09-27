Gen V season 1: The Boys cast sends well-wishes before premiere

In a super-short period of time you are going to see the Gen V season 1 premiere over at Prime Video — isn’t that worth celebrating? So far, early reviews have been pretty positive about the spin-off show, which we hope does capture the spirit and satire that was present in The Boys over the last three seasons.

Now that we’ve said all of this, why not go ahead and hear from the cast of the flagship show for a moment?

If you head over to the link here, you can see a video (recorded before the SAG-AFTRA strike) that features the likes of Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jack Quaid, and other cast members sending some well-wishes to the new cast and crew … while also delivering some one-liners along the way.

Now, there is no denying that these shows are crazy and disturbing … and that leads to a lot of crazy and disturbing memes, as well. We do anticipate that Gen V will try its best to deliver its own jaw-dropping moments within the first three episodes in particular, as they have to get people hooked almost right away.

Just go ahead and remember this first and foremost here: This is an extremely tough show and universe to replicate, mostly because the characters are so specific. Also, The Boys itself does have the advantage of being based mostly on source material, whereas the spin-off has to work a little bit harder to create a lot of new characters. We do at least know that we’re going to be seeing Tek Knight, who is a familiar faces from people who have red the comics.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

