The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon theory: Is Laurent immune?

There are two episodes of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon coming the rest of the season, so why not discuss now a popular theory? We’ve seen this online a number of places, and the events of this past episode only seem to further things along.

Is the character of Laurent immune? At this point, we definitely understand more of why the question is out there, given his status as “the chosen one,” the way that he was born, and then beyond just that, the way the walkers moved right past him in episode 4. Obviously, this show has been compared a lot already to The Last of Us, and this would only further that given that on the HBO show, the “chosen one” Ellie is immune to the cordyceps and is thought of as a way to produce a potential cure.

Now, we should note that Daryl Dixon is almost certainly not going to go to the full extent that this other show is when it comes to making Laurent special. The Walking Dead as a franchise has been careful over the years to indicate that a cure for the zombie virus is not in the cards. Yet, the idea of Laurent being immune would be something that future generations could try to learn from. Are there ways that he could help people down the road understand that? Maybe, but if it is tied to the circumstances of his birth, that is both dangerous and extremely hard to replicate.

More than anything right now, we tend to think that the producers are just playing around whether or not there is truly something supernatural about the kid. He could be lucky — or, this could be a situation where the character just has a natural aura that allows him to stand out from the crowd. Maybe there is something about him biologically that makes walkers avoid him, but that doesn’t make him immune per se.

What do you think is going on between The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon and Laurent?

Is this character immune? Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

