The Voice 24: Mac Royals delivers stirring version of ‘Gravity’

We knew that Mac Royals was going to deliver some great stuff on The Voice 24 the moment there was a lot of time spent on his pre-performance package. Then, he showed off his talent, his range, and more proof that he’s going to be around this season for a long time. This guy is sensational! There’s a reason why his take on “Gravity” by John Mayer ended up getting four chairs.

Just from hearing his voice alone, we do think that one of Mac’s biggest strengths will be his versatility — we can easily see him jumping across styles and doing a lot of different but really cool things! He will have opportunities to shine all season, and who he chose as a coach would not be the only thing that dictates his journey.

So who did he pick? While John Legend stylistically made a lot of sense for him, Reba McEntire did present a pretty good pitch to him — she understands what it’s like growing up in a small town and trying to make a name for a local community. She’s got that real underdog spirit and he connected to that — also, he used to watch her show with his grandmother growing up! This is one of the things that is really fun about this show sometimes — you don’t quite know where people are going to go when it comes to some of their picks. Mac could stand out on Reba’s team and we think she will fight hard in order to keep him!

In the end, be prepared to see a LOT more of Mac and his talent throughout the season — after this take of “Gravity,” he won’t be going anywhere in the near future.

