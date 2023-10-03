The Amazing Race 35 episode 2 video: Tasks in Thailand

Come Wednesday night on CBS you’re going to have a chance to check out The Amazing Race 35 episode 2 — what can you expect?

Well, for starters, there isn’t going to be anything too dramatic when it comes to a chance of setting. The racers are going to remain in Thailand for the next phase of the competition, albeit a somewhat different part of the country than we saw in the premiere. There, we saw them more in downtown Bangkok and other parts of the city. Now, they will move around a little bit more.

So what are some destinations? Well, per some sneak previews made available over at The Amazing Race’s official YouTube channel, you will see them head to some temples — and then also visit a local market, where we’ll see a classic task involving them having to go from place to place and gather ingredients. We’re always fond of these tasks when we see people having fun with them, and that is what we are seeing from Todd & Ashlie here.

One of the things that we do really like in general is how enthusiastic and fun the teams feel this season. There are a lot of real, organic stories being told here and there are less gimmicky castings like people with previous claims to fame in some substantial way. With the 90-minute episodes, we’re also getting a chance to know everyone better. This feels at least in some ways more old-school than any other season we’ve seen in a while, and the re-inclusion of airport races probably helps with that.

Are we back to where we were in season 1 when it comes to travel? No, but there is clearly a lot of good stuff we’re seeing this season already.

Who are you rooting for at the moment as we prepare to see The Amazing Race 35 episode 2?

