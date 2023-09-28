The Amazing Race 35 episode 2 spoilers: A missing fanny pack!

After the premiere last night, there is one thing we can say about The Amazing Race 35 episode 2 already. Aren’t we set up for something great? This should prove to be a really fun season with a tun of likable teams (possibly our favorite cast in years), and there is a lot of competition still to come.

In particular, what lies ahead in episode 2 is a chance for everyone to stay in Thailand, but experience a very different part of it. Based on the preview that aired following the premiere, at least one team is going to find themselves in a difficult spot thanks to a missing fanny pack. It’s one of those things that every team knows that they have to be aware of in advance, but it’s also so much easier said than done! In the midst of the competition, it can be easy to forget this stuff — especially if you think you are near the back of the pack.

To get a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the newly-released The Amazing Race 35 episode 2 synopsis below:

“You Don’t See That at Home” – Teams dive deeper into the countryside of Thailand for the second leg of the race, encountering catfish-infested waters and pomelo-filled rivers, on THE AMAZING RACE, Wednesday, Oct. 4 (9:30-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. Phil Keoghan is the host.

From our vantage point, the most fun part of this is just going to be how the teams adjust to the water and the first real challenge-heavy leg. Honestly, the worst part of the premiere was that a lot of teams didn’t have to do anything other than lie on a mat and take a painful massage.

What do you most want to see moving into The Amazing Race 35 episode 2?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just just that, remember to keep coming back for more updates.

(Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







