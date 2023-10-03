The Voice 24: Stee auditions with ‘Sugar’ by Maroon 5

Tonight’s The Voice 24 episode started off with a man named Stee — if you’ve got only one name, you gotta be great! Luckily, that wasn’t something we had to worry about for all that long with him.

As it turns out, Stee comes from a pretty rich musical background — he’s got musicians and performers in the family! He also ironically wanted to be an engineer before he realized that a lot of math was going to be required. The audition tonight was the first time that he was performing without his band or his sister.

Even though Adam Levine is no longer on the panel, Stee ironically busted out a Maroon 5 classic for his blind audition in “Sugar.” What was smart about that was pretty simple: He showed a lot of cross-genre appeal — he could do pop without a problem, and we tend to think he could move over to rock without too much of a problem. The high notes really are what made this work for him at the end of the day.

So what happened when it came to the coaches? Well, he would have had all four of them, but Niall Horan found himself blocked. We would have gone with Gwen Stefani if we were him, mostly because we caught some similar vibes here when it comes to performance and overall vibe. Yet, John wanted to make this happen enough that he was the one who blocked Niall — that had to be good for something right?

So who was chosen at the end of the day?

Well, everything changed for us when we heard about Stee’s cousin Matthew, who passed away weeks before his audition. He was a huge John Legend fan and once we heard that, it was pretty clear where he was going — he chose John.

What did you think about Stee’s audition on The Voice 24?

Do you think that he picked the right coach at the end of the day? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for some other updates.

