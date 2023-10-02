Our Flag Means Death season 2: A new Blackbeard tease!

The premiere of Our Flag Means Death season 2 is just a mere matter of days away! How much is there to celebrate here?

Well, for the sake of this article, we do want to spend a moment here thinking at least a little bit more about Blackbeard and the story to come. If you head over here, you can see a new photo of the character courtesy of the official Max account. While there is not any sort of major reveal in here, there is one thing that we can say with a certain degree of confidence — you are going to have a chance to see him going through all of the emotions.

So what is going on here? Well, there are a number of different components to what’s going on with Ed. He knows how to be a pirate, and we certainly think that we’ve seen enough of that over the course of the series. We wouldn’t be too worried about whether or not he is going to forget that; instead, we would worry more about whether or not he is going to be going off the deep end without Stede around.

Just remember for a moment here that this is a character who is feeling a lot of heartbreak. He opened himself up to Rhys Darby’s character in a way that he has not done many other people in his life. Of course, the trade-off that comes with being vulnerable is that you do set the stage for being hurt a little bit later on. That’s where he is right now.

Are we optimistic that Stede and Ed are going to reunite coming up at some point? Sure, but good things come to those who wait…

What do you think is coming for Blackbeard over the course of Our Flag Means Death season 2?

(Photo: Max.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

