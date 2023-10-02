The White Lotus season 3: Are we getting closer to filming?

For everyone out there excited to see The White Lotus season 3 premiere over at HBO, let’s just note that some great news is coming! Really, it is a question of precisely when it is that we are going to see the cameras start rolling behind the scenes.

If there is one thing that we can update you on at the moment, it is very much tied to the story. The WGA strike is now done and because of that, creator Mike White can really start to perfect the scripts for the latest chapter — which we know is currently set in Thailand.

So when could production actually start to begin? That really depends on a couple of different factors here.

1. The end of the SAG-AFTRA strike – That is obviously essential to almost everything moving forward. While we know that Natasha Rothwell signed on before the strike began earlier this summer, the rest of the season 3 cast remains unclear. Our hope is that once things are settled here (and we do hope a fair deal is reached this month), we will start to see a few more notable names added to the overall ensemble.

2. What’s happening with the location itself – Remember that because The White Lotus films at a real-life hotel, it is a little bit more of a challenge to get something underway here. The place has to be available, and you also have to make sure you have the proper climate for what you want the story to look like.

When will season 3 actually premiere?

At this point, it is our hope that we will be able to see the cast and crew back when we get around to the fall of next year. Because these seasons tend to be pretty short, we at least have some reason to hope when it comes to this.

(Photo: HBO.)

