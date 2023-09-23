The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: Hopes for the fall

As we get further into the fall, what sort of good news can we expect when it comes to The White Lotus season 3?

First of all, we don’t think it will be some big revelation that the enthusiasm for more of this show is 100% out there. Why wouldn’t it be? We are in a spot at this point where the Mike White series has become a fan favorite on HBO and clearly, there are a lot of new themes to explore and dive further into.

For those who are not aware, we have also heard a few different things already about the next batch of episodes, including that Natasha Rothwell from season 1 is returning and that the setting appears to be Thailand. With all of that in mind, we now go into that next all-important subject of discussing when it could actually air.

There are a few different factors that determine this, and the best news we can share for now is that the WGA strike is close to an end. This means that if nothing else, White can spend the next several weeks finalizing some scripts. Filming, meanwhile, will depend on what happens with the SAG-AFTRA strike, as well as securing the location for the time allotted. This isn’t something that can happen immediately, given that you are dealing with real-life resorts in most instances here.

If we’re lucky, we may at least learn more about The White Lotus season 3 cast over the course of the fall, but we don’t expect to learn all that much when it comes to a premiere date. After all, HBO isn’t the sort to announce something like this until they have a completed season of a given show and with all the delays, we tend to think this time next year is the absolute earliest we could see the series back for more.

In other words, patience — but it will almost certainly be worthwhile.

