Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC, October 2, 2023?

Is The Good Doctor new tonight over on ABC? Rest assured that there is a lot to look forward to with this series at some point. It is really just a matter of when we’re going to see the series back on the air.

In past years, the last week of September or the first week of October is when we tend to see Freddie Highmore series back on the air. There would be intense medical drama and some great cases — basically, all the good stuff that we’ve had a chance to see here over the past several years.

Unfortunately, this is where we do have the bad news to hand over here — there is no new episode coming on the air tonight. What’s going on with this? Well, it is just a function of all the strike-related delays of the past several months. Because the AMPTP did not give the writers a fair deal for an extremely long period of time, there was only recently an end to the WGA strike. Meanwhile, the SAG-AFTRA strike remains ongoing, and it could be for the next few weeks. We know that there will be talks between all parties over the days ahead, but no resolution is guaranteed.

For the time being, the #1 thing that we can hope for is that the strikes are over and with that, we can see the seventh season on the air when we get around to February. We don’t tend to think that this is overly ambitious based on current timelines.

As for what else we want to see right now…

Let’s just make it rather clear: We need to also figure out the future when it comes to The Good Lawyer as a spin-off. If that show is going to happen, it needs to be greenlit before too long.

