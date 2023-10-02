When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11: Lucas talks campaign

When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 is coming to Hallmark Channel this weekend and at the center of it is a key debate. So what are we talking about here? It really relates to Lucas, and whether or not he will make that huge decision to run for office.

At the moment, we do certainly understand why he would consider this. How many other options are there? Just think about it like this. the situation around Hope Valley is somewhat of an emergency, given that there is an extremely short period of time between now and the election and because of that, it’s hard to get anyone else involved in the campaign. Lucas may be better suited for the job than anyone else, mostly due to the fact that he is known in the community, and his speech is starting to garner attention elsewhere.

Now, let’s get to the newly-released sneak preview over at the link here, especially since this shows the most spirited debate that Erin Krakow and Chris McNally’s characters have on the subject. They both understand the importance of this election, but there are also a lot of consequences that would come from a run for office. Would Lucas have to move? Could he really find a way to do the job while at the same time, staying within Hope Valley?

Ultimately, the writers could see a couple of paths forward here. Either Lucas leaves and is gone for a long period of time, or there is a chance that he and his fiancee are able to find someone else to take on the job. Or, they do find a way for Lucas to remain in town and do the job.

All of this is complicated and yet, it all comes down to a rather simple solution. Are we going to see Elizabeth and Lucas move forward with this? We’ll just have to wait and see…

