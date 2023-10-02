When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11: Elizabeth’s future

Based on the latest promo for When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 on Hallmark Channel, there is one thing we know for sure. The writers are clearly set to go all-out in their pursuit of creating one of the most dramatic, exciting ends to a season as of yet.

So what is at the center of this one? Well, it goes a little something like this. Lucas has to strongly consider the prospects of running for Governor, which is something we feel pretty confident is going to happen. The only other option is that he finds someone else for the spot he can trust — which could happen, but there are no real guarantees of it.

What would that entail? This is where things get a little bit complicated here. Chris McNally’s character cannot exactly hold the title while in Hope Valley, so this would force him to have to move out of town — as difficult as that may be. Even if it is for the “greater good,” is it something that he would be willing to do, especially if Elizabeth does not come?

This is where things get complicated. Even if him winning an election and departing the city could be right for a lot of the town, it wouldn’t be easy for him. It’s also hard to imagine Erin Krakow’s character joining him. Would When Calls the Heart really be the same show if it is set outside of Hope Valley? It is hard to imagine that.

In the end, our concerns at this point are that the show could be setting up an exit for McNally based on the last two episodes — it would be rather jarring in some ways and yet, it also would not be the first time that we’ve seen a dramatic twist with this show. It is a drama, and the whole idea here is to keep people guessing!

