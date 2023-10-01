When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11: Last before finale

As we prepare to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 on Hallmark Channel, there’s a ton to anticipate! Remember here that “Long Time Running” is the penultimate story of the season, and whatever happens here will carry over to the finale.

So what is going to be at the center of this story? Based on most of what we’re seeing at the moment, it is Lucas and a last-ditch effort to try and stop the Governor. Doing this may not be altogether easy, but be prepared to see everyone continue to put forward their best effort.

To get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 11 right now, go ahead and check out the full synopsis below:

Lucas is the talk of Hope Valley; Elizabeth and the whole town rally around him, but everyone still worries it won’t be enough to stop the governor.

If you are hoping for anything close to closure over the course of this episode, the simple advice we can give is this: Don’t. Odds are, whatever you see here is going to carry over into the finale and there is sure to be a ton of drama that goes along with that. Just remember for a moment here that the biggest priority in the immediate future is going to be resolving the Montague crisis and everything associated with it. We of course want more with Elizabeth’s love life, as well, but it feels clear that Hallmark is going to hold on to some things for at least a little while. It is better to prepare for those in advance.

At least we know that there is a season 11 coming, right? That does make the waiting a tad easier.

