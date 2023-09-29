When Calls the Heart season 10 finale: A wedding cliffhanger?

Is there a chance that the When Calls the Heart season 10 finale is going to give us some sort of wedding cliffhanger? On paper, that may seem crazy … but it is a little bit less so if you really take a moment and think about it.

Well, for starters, let’s sit back and make note of how the Hallmark Channel, for whatever reason, has not actively promoted that much that the Lucas – Elizabeth nuptials are going to be happening this season, and there may be a few reasons for that. It is possible that they are being saved deliberately for a season 11 to get people excited; or, they just want to keep how a possible wedding happens as secretive as possible. There may be some who think that the Elizabeth – Henry conversation at the end of this past episode is some sort of evidence for it not happening at all. For the time being, we tend to think that a lot of options are still on the table.

Is there some value in saving the wedding for season 11? Well, we suppose that one argument you can make here is rather simple: It gives them more time to do a proper, big-time ceremony given that a lot of attention at the end of the season could be spent on other things. Take, for starters, what is happening with Union City Holdings threatening to take away the entire Hope Valley water supply. There may also be some other sort of big-time cliffhanger that they are deliberately keeping secret for the time being.

For us personally, we don’t need the wedding to be the most elaborate, showy affair in the history of television. That hasn’t really defined Elizabeth and Lucas’ relationship for all of When Calls the Heart. Even when he wants to do big, dramatic gestures, she reminds him that the little things matter the most.

Of course, we will keep our eyes peeled for wedding teases wherever they may come. If we are getting to see the ceremony before the end of the season, odds are it will be present in some sort of finale promo!

