When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10: Governor’s ball tease!

Are you ready for some fun moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10 on Hallmark Channel? Well, let’s just say there is a chance for drama, but also fancy costumes. The Governor’s Ball is here!

If you love your favorite episodes of TV as ones where characters dress up in costumes, let’s just say that you’re going to love this one. Of course, there is also a difficult subtext to all of it as Lucas is going to do whatever he can to ask the Governor for help as Montague’s plan seems to be dangerous to all of Hope Valley’s water supply. This is a problem at this point that is bigger than this small town can handle without a little assistance — that means some schmoozing could be coming up!

Are we hopeful (pun intended) that everything will work out? Sure, but there could be some challenges along the way. That brings us to a new sneak preview (via Parade Magazine), which gives us a good opportunity to see Elizabeth and Rosemary help some of the women in Hope Valley get some dresses for the fancy occasion. It is a reminder of the sense of community that exists here and ironically, if you were to watch this alone, you would not think that there are any problems at all! This is just another example here, of course, of how there are always many things going on in each individual episode.

The irony here is that the main thing we want to see moving into episode 10 is some sort of follow-up on that conversation between Henry and Erin Krakow’s character, and that is (of course) something they are not giving to us right now. Of course, there are certain things they will make us wait for!

Remember, there are only three episodes to go the rest of the way — that means a lot of twists could still be coming!

Related – Be sure to get more news on When Calls the Heart now, including about that cliffhanger about Nathan and Elizabeth…

What do you most want to see moving into When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







