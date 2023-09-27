When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10: Elizabeth, Nathan talk

As we get prepared to see When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 10, is there any need for an Elizabeth, Nathan scene?

At this point, we do understand why some out there would be some people out there who think it is needed. After all, that conversation between Erin Krakow’s character and Henry at the end of this past episode led to a lot of questions as to whether or not she has feelings for the Mountie, even though her wedding to Nathan is just six weeks away. We know that this show loves romantic drama and love triangles, so we 100% understand why these questions would be out there.

With that being said, though, is this really a situation where there is any drama at all? This is where things are pretty straightforward when you stop in and think about it for a moment — technically, Elizabeth doesn’t need to have a talk with Nathan about anything in episode 10. We’re sure the two characters will share screen time together, but do they have anything to really discuss? They are friends, and that is all they are until we see otherwise. We tend to think instead that Henry was mistaken at the end of episode 9 and misinterpreted what she was feeling — seeing Nathan in potential danger had to remind her of Jack, right?

(Of course, there’s 100% a chance that we’re wrong and crazy things have happened in Hope Valley. It’s impossible to rule things out.)

In the end, this is what we know with confidence: We want Nathan to be happy romantically, just like we also want Elizabeth and Lucas to be happy. The last thing these three characters need is to be tangled up in any more chaos moving forward. Our hope is that these final episodes will give some clarity when it comes to Kevin McGarry’s character — hasn’t he gone through enough thinking that he may not be capable of finding love?

No matter if there is some significant Elizabeth / Nathan talk are not (and we don’t think there needs to be one at present), we at least hope this situation is addressed early in episode 10. The longer it lasts, the more confusion there will be.

