Big Brother 25 live feed spoilers: Week 9 Veto Ceremony preview

A little later today, you are going to be seeing the week 9 Veto Ceremony happen on Big Brother 25. So, what is going to happen here?

Based on what we saw last night, it appeared as though Cameron was going to make yet another big move. He was set to nominate and potentially get out Cory, who has established himself as at least one of the biggest strategic players so far this season. Yet, that doesn’t mean that everyone was on board with it, and Cam does at least care on some level about what Jag and Matt think.

However, something seemed to change at least a little bit overnight, as Cameron faced an onslaught from Jag suggesting that Cory should stay. Then, Cameron went to the Diary Room at one point and after that, seemed more gung-ho about getting Felicia out. Note that the Diary Room can’t force any decision, but they could ask questions that cause Cameron to think a different way that he would have otherwise.

So, for now, we do tend to think that Felicia and Mecole could stay on the block, but remember that it’s early. Anything could still happen! We don’t want to rule out Cameron saying that Felicia is going (as he did last night), only to then take her off the block. This is a guy who likes to do whatever he want regardless of the consequences.

In the end, Cam is a guy who does know that he’s playing a little bit of house money. This is someone who basically has to win his way to the end regardless, so why not go ahead and do whatever he can in order to make his path easier? That’s just the thing that makes the most sense for right now.

